Former WWE star and current free agent Chelsea Green recently had surgery to remove a plate in her arm, which was the result of a previous arm-break from years ago.

According to Fightful Select, the “Hot Mess” will only need about six weeks of recovery time and is expected to be fully cleared and healthy by the time her non-compete runs out on July 15th assuming all goes well.

The report mentions that WWE had advised Green to leave the plate in her arm during her time with the company. Green mentioned to the publication that the bone in her arm was actually swelling and rejecting the plate, which made her injury in November 2020 more susceptible.

