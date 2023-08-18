WWE reportedly has a long-term plan in place for The Judgment Day.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the long-term plan for The Judgment Day is for Damian Priest to leave the group. It appears this could involve a babyface turn of sorts.

There’s no word yet on if this means JD McDonagh will take Priest’s spot in the faction, but it’s likely. There was talk of McDonagh joining The Judgment Day a few months back when they first started doing the backstage segments with McDonagh and Finn Balor.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.