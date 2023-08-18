Moose opens up about his decision to remain with IMPACT Wrestling.

The former world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with WrestleSphere, where he expressed his desire at making his name synonymous with IMPACT the same way AJ Styles and Kurt Angle did, adding that his legacy with the company means a lot to him.

That’s the reason why I’ve decided to stay with Impact. In the past, when you hear the words Impact Wrestling, maybe two names come to mind, AJ Styles, Kurt Angle, I’m working to become the third name people think of when they think about Impact Wrestling. Each day I feel like I take more steps towards that goal. I’ve been a loyal flag-waver for Impact Wrestling and I’m going to keep doing it. Legacy means a lot man, I mean there’s a reason why I decided to stay here.

Moose later states that IMPACT has continued to grow and do cool new things each year, like doing a tour in Australia and their planned tour of the United Kingdom in 2024.

We’re growing every year, getting bigger and bigger. We just did a tour of Australia and we’re doing another hopefully next year, now we’re coming to the UK. Every year Impact does something that’s not been seen for a few years and I’m happy to be part of that. I made my legacy all at Impact Wrestling and I can’t wait to see how that all turns out when I finally unlace the boots and hang it up. Impact Wrestling has a lot of great wrestlers in our locker room like Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Deonna Purrazzo, I mean she and the Knockouts have killed it in recent years.

When Moose broke the news that he had re-signed with IMPACT he revealed that his deal was the longest anyone had ever signed in IMPACT history. You can read about that here.