WWE Superstars are officially headed back to Twitch.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that WWE and Twitch have reached a deal to allow WWE talents back on the streaming platform with almost no restrictions.

The revenue split will be done three-ways, with Twitch and the wrestlers taking the vast majority.

Regarding “almost” no restrictions, it was noted that WWE talents will not be allowed to stream with people from other wrestling companies, unless it’s cleared first.

WWE talent are said to be very happy about the new deal.

As noted back in April 2022, WWE notified wrestlers that they were once again able to expand their third-party platforms after having them restricted in the fall of 2020, which led to significant internal frustration. However, it has taken longer for WWE to work out a deal with Twitch, and that deal is now finalized.

