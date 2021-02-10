Murphy was originally scheduled to be at the WWE Royal Rumble as an alternate for the Men’s Rumble Match, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word on why he wasn’t used, but word is that RAW Tag Team Champion Cedric Alexander was also scheduled to be an alternate at the Rumble.

Murphy has been away from WWE TV since December, when he was working the storyline with The Mysterio Family. His last match came on the December 4 SmackDown episode, which was a loss to King Baron Corbin. This is around the time the Mysterios were taken off TV due to COVID-19.

It was reported this week on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE had plans for Corbin, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake to feud with Murphy, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

The feud was nixed after Cutler tested positive for COVID-19 and was then released, after upsetting WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

There’s no word yet on why Murphy’s storyline with Aliyah Mysterio was nixed out of nowhere.

Corbin was back to feuding with Dominik and Rey on last Friday’s SmackDown. His alliance with Cutler and Blake has been dropped due to Cutler being taken off TV with COVID, then released.

