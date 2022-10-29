AEW announced on last night’s Rampage that legendary boxer Iron Mike Tyson would be making his return to the promotion at next week’s show in New Jersey, where he will be serving as a special guest commentator.

According to PW Insider, AEW and Tyson agreed to the deal only a few days ago, and it may include more than one appearance. As of right now nothing else has been announced for the former world champion but we will keep you updated.

Tyson first appeared in AEW at Double or Nothing 2020 where he presented the TNT title to Cody Rhodes, who won an eight-man tournament to become the first-ever TNT champion. Later in his AEW tenure he shared segments with Chris Jericho when the Demo God was still apart of the Inner Circle faction.