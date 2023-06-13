WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Four bouts have been announced for the show, such as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor, Men’s Money in the Bank Match, Women’s Money in the Bank Match, and Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio.

On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE confirmed several matches for the show, including Rollins vs. Balor, Rhodes vs. Mysterio, and Damian Priest competing in the Men’s Money in the Bank match.

Boozer (#BWE) reported that WWE is planning to announce three more matches for the show, making it a seven-match card.