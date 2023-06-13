Two more top matches are now official for WWE Money In the Bank.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio was made official on RAW after an in-ring segment with Cody, Dominik and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Finn Balor vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will also take place at Money In the Bank after a promo between the two on RAW.

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, July 1 from The O2 Arena in London, England. Below is the updated card:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. 1 Superstar TBD

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

