CM Punk will team with FTR to face Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe on this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision from Chicago, IL.

This will be Punk’s return since the situation at AEW All Out where he got into a backstage brawl with The Elite.

During his “Kliq This” Kevin Nash argued that blaming Punk for poor Collision ticket sales is unfair.

“They’re throwing Phil under the bus like ‘Oh, he can’t draw.’ It’s not like he’s costing you ticket sales. Never for one moment did I ever think he wasn’t going to show up… I think it might do well. It’s summertime, though.”

H/T to SportsKeeda