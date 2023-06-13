WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made several changes to last night’s RAW, but he was not there in person.

A new report from Better Wrestling Experience notes that McMahon remotely made a few changes to last night’s RAW, but the changes were nothing big or chaotic, and were described as subtle.

The Chad Gable vs. Erik match, won by Gable, had time cut at the last second. The in-ring segment between Finn Balor and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was also revised, but no other details on that segment were provided.

JD McDonagh briefly appeared in a backstage segment with Balor on last night’s RAW, but apparently a bigger segment for McDonagh was delayed and saved for later. It wasn’t clear if this is related to the planned McDonagh vs. Dolph Ziggler feud. It was indicated that Vince and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had a discussion over JD’s direction towards Money In the Bank.

We noted before that Vince was backstage for the June 5 RAW in Hartford, CT, along with other WWE executives, due to the close proximity to WWE HQ in Stamford. Fightful Select claims Vince’s changes made last week, for the most part, were related to timing, match order and the like. WWE sources indicated that McMahon also adjusts the aftermath of certain matches. While last week’s RAW was one of the more positively received episodes of the year, WWE talent have said they prefer McMahon making the changes remotely, as he did again this week.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.