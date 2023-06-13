AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2 will take place from the Scotiabank Arena on June 25th with matches already confirmed, including Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega defending the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay.

While there was a report that STARDOM had talks with AEW about having talent on the show, it was reported over the weekend that from the STARDOM side, there haven’t been any talks between the two promotions about STARDOM talent being booked. Another hurdle is STARDOM holding its own pay-per-view event, STARDOM SUNSHINE 2023, on June 25th.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that as of Sunday, it still doesn’t look likely STARDOM talent will be used at Forbidden Door.

He also noted that top NJPW stars such as IWGP Heavyweight Champion Sanada, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tetsuya Naito are not booked to appear on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Meltzer did note that NJPW teased during last Friday’s show that Sanada may appear on Dynamite, likely a pre-taped interview, to set up his match at Forbidden Door.