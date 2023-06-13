WWE has announced Logan Paul’s return for next week’s RAW from Cleveland, Ohio. Paul’s hometown is Westlake, OH, which is around 30 minutes from Cleveland.

There’s no word yet on what Paul will be doing, but WWE wrote the following in their official preview – “In just one week, “The Social Media Megastar” Logan Paul will make his return to Monday Night Raw! While his past appearance included a loss to now World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins at WrestleMania, Paul once again wowed the WWE Universe with his performance. What impact will Paul bring to Raw? Find out next week at 8/7 C on USA!”

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will be in action next Monday as he defends in another Open Challenge. Rollins has been announced to defend against Finn Balor at WWE Money In the Bank on July 1.

The three-way-feud between Bronson Reed, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura will also continue next week as Reed takes on Nakamura in a rematch of Nakamura’s win on the May 29 RAW.

