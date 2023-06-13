As previously reported, AEW’s Billy Gunn spoke with Sportskeeda about a wide range of topics, including Sean “X Pac” Waltman, where he noted the promotion tried to get the WWE Hall of Famer to do something with AEW a few times, but things haven’t worked out.

“I think we’ve tried to get Sean in here a couple of times. Things just didn’t work out, but I think if the time’s right, I think he would be a great asset because he still has huge popularity and everybody knows him and he’s such a good guy that he would not only help the younger talent as well as be a good representative for our company, and he’d be he’d be amazing if we could get him in here.”

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that AEW did talk with Waltman in May and October of last year, but the talks were not serious.

At different points, there was an idea for Waltman to appear for a one-off appearance.