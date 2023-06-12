AEW’s Billy Gunn spoke with Sportskeeda about a wide range of topics including Sean “X Pac” Waltman.

The former DX member noted they’ve tried to get the WWE Hall of Famer to do something with AEW a few times, but things haven’t worked out.

“I think we’ve tried to get Sean in here a couple of times. Things just didn’t work out, but I think if the time’s right, I think he would be a great asset because he still has huge popularity and everybody knows him and he’s such a good guy that he would not only help the younger talent as well as be a good representative for our company, and he’d be he’d be amazing if we could get him in here.”

