Dabba-Kato has challenged Axiom and Scrypts to a 2-on-1 Handicap Match for Tuesday’s WWE NXT.

Kato has had issues with the masked NXT Superstars for weeks now. He defeated Axiom on the May 23 show, but then lost to Scrypts last week due to interference by Axiom. Kato ended up taking both out after the match.

Kato took to Twitter this weekend and called Axiom and Scrypts out, writing, “Dead man walking. How about you BOTH cockroaches against me 2 on 1 ? @scryptswwe @Axiom_WWE @WWENXT”

Scrypts responded, “All that height but not very smart I see. @Axiom_WWE what you think about making this official? [thinking emoji]”

Axiom did not reply to Kato, but he did respond to Scrypts, writing, “No better way to spend a Tuesday than slaying a giant. Let’s do it! No pasará!”

WWE has not confirmed Kato vs. Axiom and Scrypts as of this writing.

Below are the full related tweets, along with the current announced card for Tuesday’s NXT:

* Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade

* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defends against Nathan Frazer

