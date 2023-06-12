Charlotte Flair has mocked certain fans who are complaining that she is once again back on WWE television after taking a hiatus for a brief period of time coming out of WrestleMania 39, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rhea Ripley.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Flair made her return to WWE programming when she interrupted Asuka’s championship presentation where Asuka was awarded the Women’s Title after dethroning Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title at Night of Champions.

Flair demanded Asuka give her a title shot, something Asuka granted. Charlotte took to Twitter and asked fans why they were complaining by writing: “Why are you complaining, you should be thanking me.”