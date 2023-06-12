Mick Foley and The Undertaker had one of the most memorable Hell in a Cell matches in WWE history at the 1998 King of the Ring pay-per-view event.

This is the same match that Foley was thrown off the top of the cell through the announce table only later to be thrown through the top of the cage, falling to the mat.

On the latest Foley Is Pod, the WWE Hall of Famer stated WWE asked him to return to television to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the match on June 28th.

“I mean look, I was just called into action — I’m not sure if I’m supposed to talk about this — to do something commemorating Hell in a Cell for WWE TV and it happened to be on a day that I’m going to be with my family and it was like, oh man, you know? If it wasn’t The Undertaker, I’m probably not getting on that plane because now I’m giving up two-and-a-half days of my time and greatly altering the family vacation so that I can do this thing, and if it wasn’t the cell, if it wasn’t Undertaker, I wouldn’t be doing it.”

