The AEW Fight Forever video game is scheduled to be released on Thursday, June 29 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It is also compatible with Steam Deck.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that people who have played advance copies of the game say they believe it will be a success based on the playability and the multi-player aspect.

A hot topic of discussion, positive and negative, on social media is the non-wrestling mini-games seen in Fight Forever. Word is that AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega wanted the mini-games put in Fight Forever. Omega also insisted on bringing in legendary video game developer Hideyuki “Geta” Iwashita, who was director of the popular WWE No Mercy game released in 2000 for the N64. Geta also worked on WCW vs. NWO: Revenge, WrestleMania 2000, and Virtual Pro Wrestling 64, among others.

One internal criticism has to do with the limited creation suite, which was described as “just simply isn’t expansive.” There were also concerns over the repetitive clothing involved in other story mode characters. The developers reportedly faced some limitation in creating the story mode, but they did take input from the actual wrestlers involved. There were many people involved in the creative aspects of the game, and some wrapped up more than one year before release.

The Fight Forever developers included a funny rib in the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Word is that there are two options for the finish – a stunning, brutal explosion, or a dud firework display like the infamous pyro finish we saw at AEW Revolution 2021 when Omega defeated Jon Moxley. There is said to be a number of Easter Eggs in the game, which include size-based characters and weapons, and some Easter Eggs that the developers believe will be difficult for fans to find initially.

It was previously reported that the original plan was for Fight Forever to be a one-off release with constant updates and DLC as opposed to a repeat release. However, word is that AEW retains the rights to the game engine in the event they change their minds in the future and want to release another game.

