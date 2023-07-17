The AEW World Tag Team Title Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match saw FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) defeat Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) to retain the titles in just 58 minutes.

The bout ended when Dax submitted Juice with the sharpshooter. After the bout, FTR went to shake their hands, but the heels spat on them and walked off.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that they didn’t work out a lot of things in the back before it started.

Instead, they called most of it while in the ring. Juice got to the venue four hours before it started. They also wanted to start the show instead of saving it for later in the broadcast because it was going an hour.