Mercedes Mone suffered an injury when she slipped off the top rope while wrestling Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence to crown the inaugural Strong Women’s Champion.

Nightingale went over Mone, who was originally planned to win the bout. She later had surgery for a broken ankle. Money had signed a long-term deal with NJPW before her latest match happened. Mone was expected to be part of the Forbidden Door PPV for AEW and NJPW, but the injury nixed those plans.

When she returns from injury, Mone is expected to challenge Giulia for the NJPW Strong Women’s Title.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio Mone that Mone is staying quiet about her status and when she will return.

She was spotted on crutches over the weekend while backstage at the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV.