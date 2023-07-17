Samoa Joe guest appeared on Under the Ring where he discussed a wide range of topics including losing to CM Punk in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament and more. Here are the highlights:

The Punk match:

“I mean, really, it’s to be expected. I found that throughout my career, the same cast of characters seem to have their head pop up and (CM) Punk is definitely in that realm within those cast of characters so to see us back in the ring against each other one more time, it’s no big surprise.”

Potentially wrestling Zack Sabre. Jr:

“You know, Zack Sabre, stylistically, he’s very, very unique and people say, ‘Oh, well he’s just an older style.’ No, he has a very modern style that has a lot of older sensibilities to it and yeah, he’s just a tremendous athlete. He’s very, very entertaining, very, very skilled at what he does and sometimes you need that kind of contrast in styles. Styles make fights and I think somewhere down the line, me and Zack would be a very, very interesting one.”

