There was a back-and-forth between Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette last week after Hardy praised The Elite’s match against The Dark Order on a recent AEW Rampage episode. For more on that, click here.

Cornette talked about the situation on his Jim Cornette Experience.

“All this emanated from Matt Hardy, does Matt drunk tweet? Everything was spelled approximately correctly. There was some questionable grammar, but that would be normal. But, he has to, late at night on a weekend, get on Twitter. Remember folks, he’s an adult, nearly 50-years-old, telling people that they should give his grown-adult friends their flowers. They don’t praise Kenny and Matty and Nicky enough. They should give them their flowers. This is a quote.”

H/T to RingsideNews