There was a recent back and forth between Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette after Hardy praised The Elite’s match against The Dark Order on last week’s AEW Rampage by writing:

“Dark Order vs The Elite was a fantastic match. It’s nice to see Dark Order earn such a well deserved spotlight. The @youngbucks & Adam Page are extraordinary talents that will unfortunately get their flowers way later than they should. Between this & the toxic Cornette cult, these guys don’t get the adoration that they truly deserve. The diehard Elite fans are phenomenal & get why they’re special, but there’s a huge chunk of fans that fail to give them the credit they deserve. Give these guys their flowers.”

Cornette responded to Hardy’s comments with:

“Jeez, Matt, I could understand selling your soul for Rock & Roll, but selling it for Adderall? Even if you have to abandon your principles and verbally fellate these childish cretins for your check, leave my fans alone, it’s not their fault Tony’s not paying THEM enough to lie.”

Here was Hardy’s response to Cornette:

“Jeez, Jim, haven’t sold my soul, I’m sticking to my principles & telling truths. I feel morally obligated to do right by my friends, altho that’s probably foreign to you. I earn a check because I’m great at what I do & still employable. Keep on seeding dissension amongst fans with your schtick, it’s too sweet!”