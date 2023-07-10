AEW Collision has been out for over a month and its viewership ratings has been all over the place. The premiere episode drew 816,000 viewers, with the viewership over the next two weeks dropping significantly due to stiffer competition. However, a new report has revealed what Warner Bros Discovery is looking at for Collision to be truly successful.

According to Fightful Select, WBD is much more interested in where Collision ranks rather than what the total number of viewers would be. AEW’s flagship program, Dynamite, has consistently ranked highly on Wednesday nights and WBD expects Collision to perform the same. Sources told the publication that they do expect ratings to be down in the fall when college football starts airing again. In that scenario, WBD is hoping for a Top 5 ranking.

