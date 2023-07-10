Alex Kane made history.

At last night’s MLW Never Say Never pay-per-view Kane defeated Alexander Hammerstone to become the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion, making him only the second out LGBTQ world champion in pro wrestling history behind AC Mack (according to OutSports.com). The Champ has since taken to Twitter to comment on his monument achievement and reminds everyone that he was able to do it all his way.

Kane writes, “FOR THE PEOPLE! #BOMAYE I DID IT MY WAY AND I GOT TO DO IT WITH WHILE CREATING AN OPPORTUNITY FOR WRESTLERS WHO LOOK LIKE ME TO BE THERE AS WELL THATS HUGE FOR ME!” In a separate tweet later in the day he writes, “Ask questions. Believe in your vision. Put in the work. Enjoy the ride. BOMAYE BOMAYE BOMAYE.”

Check out his tweets below.

FOR THE PEOPLE! #BOMAYE

I DID IT MY WAY AND I GOT TO DO IT WITH WHILE CREATING AN OPPORTUNITY FOR WRESTLERS WHO LOOK LIKE ME TO BE THERE AS WELL THATS HUGE FOR ME! @MLW pic.twitter.com/APXcO6mDzb — Alex Kane (@Alex_kane11) July 9, 2023