Madi Wrenkowski is grateful to Thunder Rosa.

The NWA star spoke about La Mera Mera during a recent interview on the Under The Ring podcast. She recalls the first time she met the former AEW women’s champion when working for her Mission Pro Wrestling promotion in San Antonio.

Yeah, so Jazz had a heavy hand in my training, she and Thunder Rosa kind of came together and they were training and helping people and mentoring people. I initially met Thunder [during] my first match ever, I worked for Mission Pro Wrestling, which is still around today as an all women’s promotion here in San Antonio. But I worked my first match there, so that’s when I first initially met Thunder.

Wrenkowski adds that Rosa was the one who got her, Jazmin Allure, and Vert Vixen an opportunity in AEW.

So meeting Thunder there and kind of growing my relationship with her over that time, she was the one who helped me, I like to call [myself, Jazmin Allure, & Vert Vixen] the Texas Trio, she kind of helped us get our foot in the door and was like ‘Hey, I think you could do well at this, contact this person’, and that’s what we did and they invited us out. I always like to say that Thunder knocked on the door, but us three, we kicked it down and they kept bringing us back

