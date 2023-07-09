Brian Hebner explains why he never went back to WWE.

The veteran referee discussed this topic during a recent interview on House of Hardcore, where he recalls how difficult of a time he had in WWE and why IMPACT Executive Scott D’Amore was his favorite boss. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Why he won’t go back to WWE:

Most people would say, ‘Why don’t you go back to WWE?’ I’ll be honest with you, because I don’t wanna f*cking go back there. It wasn’t the best time in my life. It wasn’t.

Why Scott D’Amore is his favorite boss and how D’Amore differs from Vince McMahon and Dixie Carter:

There’s one thing I wanted to say real quick too. I wanna go back to Scott D’Amore real quick. I just wanna say this about him and this is 100 percent true. Could be if not the best boss I’ve ever worked for, and I’ll tell you why I say that because he’s the most approachable boss that I ever worked for, and why I’m bringing this back up is because we got lost before I could get back to it but, the reason why I’m bringing this up is because the reason why I can say what he said I said to you guys (in IMPACT) is because I felt comfortable going to him when I knew something wasn’t right. I couldn’t do that with Vince McMahon, I couldn’t do that with half our agents that we had in WWE, in WWF. There was an intimidation factor there and it was always they were better than us, you know what I mean? I was lucky that I had that same kind of relationship throughout my whole TNA career, but Scott was the better of them if that makes any sense and he invited me for that information. He invited me. He would come by me during the day, he goes, ‘Everything okay? All your matches seem okay? You have any questions or anything like that?’ That doesn’t happen, that doesn’t happen. Dixie Carter never walked around and asked me if everything was okay with my matches, Vince McMahon never asked me that. I have to admit Billy Corgan did.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)