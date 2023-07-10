WWE fans will have to tune into FS1 instead of FOX to watch an upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown as Dave Meltzer reports in Sunday’s Daily Update that the Friday, July 21 edition of the weekly show will air on the cable station.

The show airing on FS1 is due to FOX’s coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup as The United States Women’s National Team will face Vietnam at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

The last time this happened was on October 28, 2022, due to FOX’s coverage of the MLB World Series, which saw SmackDown average 835,000 viewers.

Aside from a best-of episode that also aired on FS1 on December 31, 2021, this was one of if not the lowest total viewership SmackDown has done in its history.