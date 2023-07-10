WWE will hold its NXT Great American Bash event from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX on July 30.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,436 tickets and there are 1,196 left. It’s set up for 3,632 seats.

Here is the updated card for this week’s episode of NXT:

Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan

Freedom or Trial for Tony D’Angelo: Joe Coffey vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Bronco Nima & Lucien Price debut

Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile

Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio) appears

Number One Contenders Match For NXT Title: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov