New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold the G1 Climax tournament starting on July 15 and wrapping up on August 13.

The promotion confirmed today that the first two nights will air free on New Japan World:

Big news! July 15 & 16#G1CLIMAX33 Opening Weekend Live English and FREE! NO signup needed this weekend for all the action on https://t.co/cEFFsYt9pQ!#njpw pic.twitter.com/izSrUXHzub — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 10, 2023

The 32 entrants in this year’s tournament will be split into four blocks, as seen below:

A Block

SANADA

Chase Owens

Hikuleo

Ren Narita

Shota Umino

Yota Tsuji

Gabe Kidd

Kaito Kiyomiya

B Block

Kazuchika Okada

YOSHI-HASHI

Taichi

KENTA

Great-O-Khan

Will Ospreay

Tanga Loa

El Phantasmo

C Block

David Finlay

Tomohiro Ishii

EVIL

Tama Tonga

Shingo Takagi

Aaron Henare

Eddie Kingston

Mikey Nicholls

D Block