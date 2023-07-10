New Japan Pro Wrestling will hold the G1 Climax tournament starting on July 15 and wrapping up on August 13.
The promotion confirmed today that the first two nights will air free on New Japan World:
Big news!
July 15 & 16#G1CLIMAX33 Opening Weekend
Live
English
and
FREE!
NO signup needed this weekend for all the action on https://t.co/cEFFsYt9pQ!#njpw pic.twitter.com/izSrUXHzub
The 32 entrants in this year’s tournament will be split into four blocks, as seen below:
A Block
- SANADA
- Chase Owens
- Hikuleo
- Ren Narita
- Shota Umino
- Yota Tsuji
- Gabe Kidd
- Kaito Kiyomiya
B Block
- Kazuchika Okada
- YOSHI-HASHI
- Taichi
- KENTA
- Great-O-Khan
- Will Ospreay
- Tanga Loa
- El Phantasmo
C Block
- David Finlay
- Tomohiro Ishii
- EVIL
- Tama Tonga
- Shingo Takagi
- Aaron Henare
- Eddie Kingston
- Mikey Nicholls
D Block
- Hiroshi Tanahashi
- Tetsuya Naito
- Hirooki Goto
- Zack Sabre Jr.
- Toru Yano
- Jeff Cobb
- Shane Haste
- Alex Coughlin