WWE recently finished up its first tour of the UK this year by running house shows in late June through early July, wrapping up with a Friday Night SmackDown TV event and the Money in the Bank PLE from the 02 Arena in London, England.
Now, the promotion is returning this October for another tour. WWE sent out the following:
WWE Live returns to the U.K. this October
WWE Live returns to the U.K. this October with WWE Sunday Stunner at London’s OVO Arena on Sunday, Oct. 29, before heading to Nottingham, England, on Monday, Oct. 30, and Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday, Oct. 31!
Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including The Usos, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Asuka, The Street Profits and many more*.
Tickets for WWE Live are available this Friday, July 14, with an exclusive presale beginning this Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. BST, so click here to register now.
*Talent subject to change.