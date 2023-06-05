Andrade El Idolo reportedly passed on a recent AEW Dynamite segment to tease his return.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Andrade was backstage for the May 10 Dynamite, which is the same show that featured Miro and Thunder Rosa in surprise backstage segments. Andrade was set to appear in a similar segment, where he’d be shown walking into the office of AEW President Tony Khan, but he did not want to do the segment. There’s no word yet on why.

Andrade was then in attendance for the May 17 Dynamite, where he filmed the segment for social media. Andrade was named as one of the headliners on AEW Collision when the new show was announced on May 17.

Andrade is getting close to his in-ring return as he’s advertised to face Cibernetico and Psycho Clown in the Triple Threat main event of a June 15 indie show in Mexico. This will be his first match since the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out in September 2022. He was seen working out in the ring ahead of the May 10 Dynamite, but sources close to him say that he’s insisted he wasn’t not physically ready yet.

There were rumors on Andrade possibly undergoing surgery last fall to be ready for the debut of Collision, but it’s been confirmed that Andrade and the rest of the AEW roster did not know about Collision or the potential of it at that point.

