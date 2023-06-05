Jim Ross always has his eyes on the future of AEW.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the company’s talented roster during a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he was asked about underutilized talent and who he would like to see more of on programming. Ross names Powerhouse Hobbs and current TNT Champion Wardlow as two guys who are capable of breaking through to the next level, and hopes that AEW creates a more consistent schedule for them to appear.

Probably Powerhouse Hobbs. I’d like to see more, consistently, more of him and Wardlow. Two guys I have my eyes on. We have a lot of guys who are really close to breaking through to the next level, which is great. They’re learning and getting better. That’s their obligation. They work a great schedule. They have a chance to work out, train, and take care of their bodies when they’re off. They don’t travel as much as other companies. I like where we’re headed as far as the young guys are concerned.

This isn’t the first time Ross has sang the praises of Wardlow and Hobbs. Back in April he discussed how he believes both men could be foundation pieces for AEW moving forward. You can check out those comments here. Ross’s full virtual signing can be found here.