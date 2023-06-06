As noted, free agents Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali returned to WWE NXT last week for new storylines. Corbin attacked NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at the end of the show, while Ali seemingly inserted himself into the chase for the NXT North American Title currently held by Wes Lee.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there were tentative plans in place quite a while ago for Corbin and Ali to return to NXT, and this is one of the reasons why they were named free agents coming out of the WWE Draft.

A WWE source stated, “Despite a lot of things from the previous regime that made that cynicism around the free agent tags understandable, there was more of a plan for them this time.”

Multiple NXT talents reportedly asked to work with Ali, and word is that Ali was more than happy to oblige. The goal for these appearances is to add interest in NXT, help refresh Ali and Corbin, assess the talent they’ll be working with, and to get experience for NXT talents with people who have worked main roster TV and the main roster style for some time.

It was noted that Ali and Corbin will continue to work NXT, but this is not a completely permanent move as they can still appear on RAW and SmackDown when needed. Corbin will face Butch in a Money In the Bank qualifier on Friday’s SmackDown, while Ali will wrestle Santos Escobar.

Tonight’s NXT will see Ali face Joe Gacy. Corbin is expected to appear, but he has not been officially announced for the show as of this writing.

