It’s been reported how at one point WWE had plans to do Bray Wyatt vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, but Lesnar nixed the match himself for unknown reasons. This caused WWE Elimination Chamber plans to change as Lesnar was booked to defeat Bobby Lashley in their rubber match, then face Wyatt. WWE went with Lashley winning by DQ to set up Lashley vs. Wyatt at WrestleMania 39, which may not happen due to Wyatt’s unknown physical issue. It was then reported earlier this month that the plan was still for Lesnar to face Wyatt on the day of the Elimination Chamber event, but plans changed over the course of the day. The finish was changed to the DQ that afternoon. Lesnar was originally booked to win, and Lashley was never booked to win clean. Furthermore, multiple sources indicated that while backstage at Elimination Chamber, Lesnar was telling some people farewell and that he was “finishing up” while speaking with people before the show. However, word going around was that Lesnar was not “necessarily” meaning he was done that night or even at WrestleMania, for what it’s worth.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that word of Lesnar possibly leaving, or at least telling people he was leaving, has made the rounds within WWE.

It was noted that everything about Lesnar and what he’s doing is kept “top secret” by upper management, and that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, WWE CEO Nick Khan, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and maybe two other people know what Lesnar’s future plans are, and no one else.

Lesnar is set to face Omos at WrestleMania 39 next weekend. It was speculated that if Lesnar puts Omos over in a big way, that could be a sign he’s on his way out of the company as he did something similar for Drew McIntyre the last time he left for an extended period of time.

Lesnar and Omos will be on Monday’s go-home RAW for a WrestleMania Weigh-In segment.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.