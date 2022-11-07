WWE Consultant Gabe Sapolsky continues to scout talent for the company.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Sapolsky attended a Prestige Wrestling event to scout talents for WWE last month.

Sapolsky was also scouting talents for WWE at DEFY Wrestling’s Kingdom Come event on Saturday, October 30 in Seattle, Washington.

Sapolsky, who has worked in pro wrestling for around 30 years, officially began working for WWE as a Creative Consultant in January 2017, and held that role until January 2022, mainly working for WWE NXT and at the WWE Performance Center. He was brought back by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H in September of this year.

Sapolsky’s LinkedIn page lists him as a full-time Consultant for WWE. It was recently reported that WWE had interest in The Kingdom before they signed with AEW, and word was that the point of contact between The Kingdom and WWE was Sapolsky, along with Triple H.

On a related note, word is that WWE has more intimate tryouts scheduled for early December. There’s no word yet on who has been invited to these tryouts, but we will keep you updated.

