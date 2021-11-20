Officials with multiple pro wrestling companies, including top promotions, reportedly have interest in bringing in former WWE Superstar Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

As noted, WWE released Scott on Thursday night, along with Hit Row stablemates Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, plus 5 other wrestlers – John Morrison, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, Tegan Nox, and Jaxson Ryker. There is no word on interest in Francis and Adonis, or the Hit Row stable as a group, but Fightful Select reports that there is interest in bringing in Scott.

Regarding the release of Hit Row, it was noted earlier how Francis had heat on the main roster, which he also had while in WWE NXT, and it’s likely that once the decision was made to release Francis, Swerve and Adonis got caught in the crossfire. You can click here for the report on Francis’ heat and what WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon thought of him, or click here for Francis’ response to the heat reports. This new report notes that there were significant creative pitches for Hit Row, and plenty of back & forth internally as to who should lead as the singles talent of the group, if they should be faces or heles, and their general direction. The group barely got going on SmackDown before being cut.

Regarding the heat on Francis, WWE sources compared it to former announcer Greg Hamilton and how he got “a little too comfortable.” Word is that this was not the specific factor that led to Francis’ release, or the release of the group, but it was an internal observation. There were others within WWE who enjoyed Francis’ approach.

A WWE source also said Francis was highly regarded for his hosting abilities, and his dedication to the Hit Row team. He was once considered to be the host of RAW Underground before that concept was nixed in 2020.

Stay tuned for more.

