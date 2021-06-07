As noted, Impact Wrestling star Matt Cardona attacked GCW World Champion Nick Gage at Sunday’s Game Changer Wrestling Zombie Walk event in Atlantic City, right after Gage’s successful title defense over Jimmy Lloyd. To play off Jon Moxley’s recent attack on Gage, Cardona, while dressed as a druid, entered the ring and did Moxley’s mannerisms, then delivered his DDT. Cardona then removed the mask and went wild with the crowd, who believed it was Moxley. Cardona then raised the GCW World Title belt in the air to end the segment.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Cardona was actually in full gimmick backstage while waiting for the segment, to prevent word from leaking out on social media. The spot was only known to a few select people ahead of time.

There is no official word on when Cardona vs. Gage will take place, but it is set to happen soon. GCW and its fans have been playing up the angle on social media with heel heat for Cardona.

Stay tuned for more. For those who missed it, below is video from the segment, along with a few related tweets:

Independent wrestling in 2021 is fucking WILD. #ZombieWalk pic.twitter.com/Q7Yw1gjVrE — Pink Boy JoeyFitz 💓 aka Rebook (@RebookTheFinish) June 6, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.