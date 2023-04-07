While several changes were made to the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW, word is that no main roster call-ups were ever planned for the show.

WWE often calls up NXT Superstars on the RAW After WrestleMania, but a new report from Ringside News notes that WWE never had any call-ups planned for this week’s RAW.

Bron Breakker and Cameron Grimes are among the names rumored for call-ups, but it remains to be seen when they will get the nod. It’s possible we will see a call-up on tonight’s SmackDown, but nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

On a related note, there is no update on the next WWE Draft, which was rumored to take place in late 2022, but was then delayed.

It was noted by Fightful Select how talents were told late last year that the Draft was being moved to an undetermined time in 2023, but as of this week, many have not been told that a Draft is coming, or when it might happen.

It was assumed by many that the Draft would take place after WrestleMania, but as of this afternoon, talent still have not been given an update.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.