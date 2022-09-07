There have been a lot of questions surrounding Ricky Starks following his quick loss to former tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs at AEW All Out on Sunday, and rumors on his health and status.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the rumors on Starks possibly being injured are not true as he’s currently healthy and good to go. There were also rumors that Starks asked to be released from his AEW contract, and other rumors that claimed he just signed a new contract, but all of those rumors have been denied by AEW sources.

It was revealed going into All Out that Hobbs is in line for a push, but there was no indication that their match would be cut short like it was. Starks and Hobbs reportedly had more time budgeted for the match at All Out, but it went light on time.

As seen below in the Road To Buffalo video released for tonight’s Dynamite, Starks cut a heated promo where he said he thought this would be a homecoming or the breakout moment everyone has been waiting for, but Hobbs got the best of him. He went on to issue a warning to Hobbs and The Factory, and said one day they will realize they shouldn’t mess with him. The promo begins around the 8:45 mark.

