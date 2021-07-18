Fightful Select has shared several details and notes regarding the surprise appearances from last night’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay per view.

-Chelsea Green ended up being Matt Cardona’s surprise mystery partner. She worked out a deal with IMPACT the same time she was speaking with Ring of Honor, with both companies being aware that she would be working for the other. Green has yet to sign a full-time contract with either.

-The report mentions that the synergy between several companies working together has never been better. Last night’s show represented talent from IMPACT, AEW, NJPW, and the NWA.

-The Thunder Rosa cameo had been in the works for about a month, and will not be the end of NWA and IMPACT working together. She is still under contract with NWA through the end of 2021, but is expected to also be working for AEW in the coming future.

-The show ended with a shocking appearance from NJPW superstar, current IWGP NEVER Openweight champion, and leader of the Bullet Club Jay White. This was a closely guarded secret few new about the arrival of the Switchblade. The internal run sheets only had a pull apart brawl to end the show with no names attached.