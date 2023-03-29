Three top lucha stars are currently working for AEW/ROH without contracts.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Dralistico, Komander and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo are currently working per-night deals. It was noted that there has been at least some talk about AEW/ROH doing more with Dralistico at the very least.

Dralistico has teamed with older brother Rush on recent episodes of ROH TV, and they will team up for the vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles in the Reach For The Sky Ladder Match at ROH Supercard of Honor.

Vikingo lost to IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite earlier this month, while Komander competed in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. Omega will now defend against Komander at ROH Supercard of Honor this weekend.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.