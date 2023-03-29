Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will see Adam Cole make his in-ring return against Daniel Garcia. This will be Cole’s first match since June 2022 at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door I.

Cole took to Twitter and said tonight means everything to him as he once thought his carer was over.

“Tonight means everything to me. I truly didn’t know if this day would come, but here we are. No matter what, thank you. Let’s do this. [folded hands emoji] #BOOM #AEWDynamite,” he wrote.

Cole’s longtime partner Britt Baker posted the graphic for Cole vs. Garcia and said she wasn’t sure if we’d ever see another Cole match graphic, referring to the concussion issues that kept him on the shelf.

“Wasn’t sure if we’d ever see another @AdamColePro match graphic again, but here we are… BAYBAY about to be better than ever [fist emoji] #BOOM [explosion emoji] #AEWAIIAccess #AEWDynamite,” she wrote.

Cole and Baker will also be featured on tonight’s AEW All Access premiere, as detail at this link. Below are the aforementioned tweets:

