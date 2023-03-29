Jim Ross feels confident that CM Punk will be back in AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the Second City Saint on the latest edition of his Grillin JR Podcast, where he explains why he is overly optimistic that the former two-time world champion will be back.

Of course, the whole question is gonna center around [will] CM Punk ever be back. I’m one of those guys that believe he will be back. We’ll see. I think AEW needs CM Punk because of his star power, and he brings… with controversy creates cash, and he’s certainly controversial. I’m a big fan of Phil’s. We’ll see how it works out. I’m optimistic and positive.

Later in the episode, Ross discusses how AEW has been doing in ticket sales, even hinting that big things are coming for the company this year.

I think it sold out. Rafael [Morffi] called me, and I said, ‘How are things going, tickets sales wise?’ He mentioned to me that the Toronto show had sold out. That’s good. Good for the home team. All good stuff, baby. But anyway, sell-outs, good. Anytime you get a sell out, you’re doing something right. I think we’re doing something right. I just got a feeling that big things are on the way. Getting everybody healthy again and back on the roster again is important.

