New details on behind-the-scenes happenings at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view are still coming in.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that in past years several Rumble surprises were hidden on buses and kept out of the way depending on the situation, but there have been varying stories about Rumble surprises at this year’s event.

Several Rumble surprises for this year were present at the women’s Rumble Match rehearsals held on Saturday afternoon, and it was widely known that they would be participating. Others were present at the hotel used for WWE talent, hanging out with the crew the night before the pay-per-view. At least one more surprise was just simply backstage on Sunday afternoon and no one really thought anything of it because WWE has Legends around with regularity.

It was also said that this year’s Royal Rumble event was much more laid back than in recent years.

