An update on the Booker T and CM Punk story.

Yesterday, Booker mentioned on his Hall of Fame podcast that he and CM Punk almost “got into it” at the recent NXT taping at the WWE Performance Center. The former five-time world champion did not detail any information, but did tell co-host Brad Gilmore that he would catch him up in private.

According to Fightful Select, there is a level of skepticism regarding Booker’s claims as no sources were aware of any type of incident taking place. It was reiterated to Fightful that Punk has been on his best behavior since returning to WWE in November, and that he was in good spirits at Tuesday’s taping. The report adds that security at the WWE PC were also unaware of any incident going down.

Those that spoke with Fightful said there is some frustration with Booker T for making those claims about Punk, especially considering Punk’s previous history with backstage altercations.

