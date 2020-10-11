According to Fightful Select, there are several NXT trainees who have expressed their discomfort with returning to the WWE Performance Center due to a large amount of the NXT roster not taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously, with some even being referred to as “COVID truthers.”

The report notes that talent was told months ago that if they felt uncomfortable with training there would be no heat if they decided to stay home, but that they would have to have a conversation with Chairman Vince McMahon. Word is that there have been no instances of that actually happening.

Following WWE’s outbreak of the virus, trainers returned to the renovated PC on September 8th.

We’ll keep you updated.