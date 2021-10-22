People within WWE were said to be “really thrilled” with how today’s Crown Jewel event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia went, according to PWInsider.

There was a feeling within WWE that Crown Jewel was one of the better major shows the company has produced over the last year.

This positive internal reaction seems to be in line with the general consensus on social media as well. While past WWE events in Saudi Arabia have received a significant amount of negative feedback on social media, but not all bad, there was a good amount of positive feedback for this year’s Crown Jewel show.

You can click here for our full recap from Crown Jewel, which took place at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

