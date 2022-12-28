New details are being revealed on internal feelings in regards to the contract negotiation process under the WWE regime previously led by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, who retired from the company in July.

It was reported last year how no-cut clauses were not a part of any of the WWE contract negotiations, and that McMahon specifically was not in favor of adding a no-cut clause, but that other front office workers were. Now Fightful Select reports that many in the front office have heard that current WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan was apparently open to the idea.

Ultimately, McMahon had the final say, and he was said to be vehemently against the idea of a no-cut clause. The clause didn’t cost WWE any big potential free agents, but there were some that had inquired about it. One person chalked it up to McMahon being stuck in his ways, and said it really put into perspective how many talent that had been released said, “Vince McMahon liked me, but…,” when he ultimately had the say-so over who was cut.

Most talent speaking on the matter have had very positive things to say about Khan and his method of management, specifically thinking outside of the box as compared to WWE traditions. Since McMahon’s exit in the summer, there have been no mass main roster releases, although there have been NXT and NXT UK cuts.

