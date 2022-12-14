As noted, a new report from The Wall Street Journal revealed that former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is planning a comeback to the company as he feels like he received bad advice to step down. You can click here for details, which also includes new abuse allegations.

There are new reactions from within WWE on Vince’s potential comeback, according to Fightful Select. One talent said the news was “exhausting” and was hopeful that McMahon’s run with the company is in the rear view, despite the talent having a positive relationship with Vince before he left back in the summer.

Another talent said they were concerned for the wrestlers that have been re-hired in the event that McMahon did return. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has brought back numerous wrestlers that were cut by the McMahon regime.

A WWE higher-up wasn’t nearly as concerned, noting that the WWE stock price increased, viewership was boosted, and general morale recovered after Vince left.

“It would be a really selfish move for Vince to come back under any circumstances. The reason he left, how business has done since then — it’d be really selfish. But selfish activities are what led to him leaving in the first place,” said the higher-up source, adding that they did not believe that Vince would return, despite having voting power within the company as the biggest shareholder.

A longtime WWE staffer noted that morale has increased tenfold since Vince left, and they don’t believe he will be back, whether he wants to be or not. Another longtime employee said they also believe Vince’s family will actively encourage him to remain retired. The same source said they think Vince returning would do irreparable damage to the WWE brand, and said that the few doubters that thought WWE would collapse internally have been proven wrong, with one notable name even admitting as much.

The rarely unanimous reaction among numerous WWE staffers, talent and employees today was that Vince is not wanted back in his previous roles.

